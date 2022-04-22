Emergency Preparedness Exercise Around Peach Bottom

PHILADELPHIA – The Department of Homeland Security and FEMA will evaluate a Biennial Radiological Emergency Preparedness Exercise for communities around the Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station. The exercise will occur next week to assess the ability of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the State of Maryland to respond to an emergency at the nuclear facility. MaryAnn Tierney, Regional Administrator for FEMA Region 3, says the drills are held every other year to evaluate government’s ability to protect public health and safety. They will assess state and local government emergency response capabilities within the 10-mile Emergency Planning Zone within PA and Maryland. Within 90 days, FEMA will send its evaluation to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission for use in licensing decisions. The final report will be available to the public approximately 120 days after the exercise.