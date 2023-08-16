Emergency Food Distribution In Southern York County

YORK COUNTY – With many in southern York County still cleaning up and without power from severe storms that hit on August 7, the York County Food Bank is holding an Emergency Food Drive-Thru Distribution today and next Wednesday, August 23 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Stewartstown United Methodist Church at 26 S. Main Street in Stewartstown. Anyone is welcome to attend and receive free food for their household. One person must register at the event. Income verification is collected for data purposes only. Income does not prevent anyone from getting food. ID is not required, but is helpful for registration.