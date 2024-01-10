Elizabethtown Man Charged With Child Porn

LANCASTER – A Lancaster County man was sentenced to 18 to 36 years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography on three different dockets. 64-year-old Philip Miller of Elizabethtown pleaded guilty to five felony counts of possessing child pornography and three felony counts of criminal use of a communication facility before a Lancaster County judge. Prosecutors said despite having previously been convicted of possessing child pornography, Miller continued to download large amounts of it. Even after his phone was seized and he was charged in Jan. 2023, he obtained a new phone and continued to download and possess child pornography on both his cell phone and his work computers. A search warrant was executed at Miller’s tax office located in the 300 block of South Market Street and the hard drive and desktop computer were recovered from Miller’s office containing indecent content. Miller had been previously convicted of possessing child pornography in 2008.