Elimination Of The PA Ballot Drop Off Box Proposed

HARRISBURG – PA Senate Republicans introduced a bill that will require mail-in ballots that are not returned in the mail to be returned only to the County Board of Elections office, effectively eliminating drop boxes in the state. The sponsors say Senate Bill 1200 is part of continuing efforts to increase the integrity of PA’s election system. Drop boxes were first used in PA when they were written into law by the courts, without authorization from the Legislature, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the introduction of drop boxes in 2020, there have been numerous examples from around the state proving they breed misuse including video evidence from Lehigh, Lackawanna, and Montgomery Counties showing ballot stuffing, a Luzerne County Judge of Elections testimony of a person admitting they repeatedly stuffed a drop box, and cell phone geolocation data showing suspicious activity in Philadelphia. Currently, ballot stuffing is a crime punishable by a second-degree misdemeanor and conviction can carry a two-year prison sentence and a $5,000 fine.