Elijah’s Law Passes PA House Committee

HARRISBURG – The PA House Children and Youth Committee unanimously approved bipartisan legislation to help childcare facilities better manage food allergies. House Bill 928 would mandate food allergy and anaphylaxis training for childcare staff, emergency action planning, and access to medication like epinephrine. Known as Elijah’s Law, the bill is named after 3-year-old Elijah Silvera, who died from an allergic reaction to a dairy product he ingested at his day care. Following his son’s death, Thomas Silvera has advocated for the passage of Elijah’s Law that would require the education and provision of life-saving medicine to childcare workers and teachers. Similar legislation has been approved in six other states.