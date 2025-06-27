Elijah’s Law Advances In Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – Bipartisan legislation to help childcare facilities better manage food allergies has overwhelmingly passed the PA House. Known as Elijah’s Law, House Bill 928 is named after 3-year-old Elijah Silvera who died from an allergic reaction to a dairy product he ingested at his day care. Following his son’s death, Thomas Silvera has advocated for the passage of Elijah’s Law that would require the education and provision of life-saving medicine to childcare workers and teachers. The bill would ensure day care facilities can get prescriptions for epinephrine delivery systems to treat serious allergic reactions. The devices would deliver a pre-measured dose of epinephrine for allergic reactions sometimes caused by food which can be especially severe for children. The measure, which is already law in six other states, now moves to the PA Senate.