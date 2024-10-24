Elevated Risk Of Wildfire Spread Today

LANCASTER – A combination of dry and windy conditions will create an elevated risk of wildfire spread across mainly southern PA today. Relative humidity values dip to the 30 to 40% range this afternoon accompanied by wind gusts out of the northwest between 15 and 25 mph. The higher gusts will be along and to the southeast of I-81. Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential ignition sources, such as machinery, cigarettes, or matches. If dry grasses and tree litter begin to burn, the fire will have the potential to spread rapidly. Fire crews in Lancaster County battled a large woods fire in the area of Rivervue Drive & River Hill Road in Drumore Township yesterday. Today, units responded to a woods fire in the area of Valley & Green Tree Roads in Bart Township.