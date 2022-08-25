Electronics Recycling Program Proposed For PA

HARRISBURG – Legislation is being introduced establishing an electronics recycling program for PA. With the production of new electronics, many devices, such as cell phones and laptops, essentially become obsolete overnight. Disposing of these devices can be expensive for consumers and the materials contained in the devices can be harmful and toxic. Senate Bill 1310 is a comprehensive bill that would overhaul current law and establish an electronic waste recycling program for PA counties. If passed, the bill would amend the Covered Device Recycling Act to enhance and restructure PA’s electronic recycling waste system. In doing so, Pennsylvanians will be able to safely dispose of their old electronic devices. Bill sponsor, Sen. Amanda Cappeletti of Montgomery & Delaware Counties said by establishing an electronic recycling program in PA, we can prevent harmful chemicals and materials from polluting our natural lands and waterways and improve the overall quality of our public health. Pennsylvanians will be able to remove clutter and safely dispose of electronic waste through accessible and affordable options. The bill is now before the state Senate Environmental Resources & Energy Committee.