Electrocution In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police in Lancaster County are investigating a death. At 12:48 p.m., Saturday, April 8, emergency responders were dispatched to the 2100 block of Kentwood Drive for an unconscious person. Manheim Township Police, Fire Rescue, and Ambulance responded and it was determined that a 39-year-old man from Lancaster had been trimming branches in a tree. One of the branches contacted a power line causing the man to be electrocuted. Lancaster County Coroner’s office responded and the man was pronounced deceased at the scene. No foul play is suspected.