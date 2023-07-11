Electrical Malfunction Causes Fire At Harrisburg Market

HARRISBURG (AP) – Authorities say an electrical malfunction in a ceiling fan sparked a fast-moving fire that severely damaged an historic market building in Harrisburg. The fire at the Broad Street Market in Harrisburg was reported around 1 a.m. Monday, but was brought under control a short time later. The site housed a stone building and a brick building that had stood for about 145 years, but the brick building was the only one damaged. Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline says investigators determined the fire started in a ceiling fan that was installed in 2017. The blaze was ruled accidental. No injuries were reported. Gov. Josh Shapiro said the building would be rebuilt and normal operations would continue in the stone building. The Market, about four blocks from the state Capitol, had in recent years bounced back from decay to become a thriving cultural and community spot.