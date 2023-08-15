Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Funding For 54 Projects In 35 PA Counties

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP – PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll and U.S. Sen. Bob Casey joined with federal highway officials and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers to announce the first round of conditional awards for federal National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure funding. The awards grow the Commonwealth’s economy and ensure that the future of PA’s transportation is on track to be cleaner, safer, more affordable, and more reliable than ever before. Fifty-four projects in 35 counties were selected to expand access to, and the reliability of, electric vehicle charging within the state. The $33.8 million federal investment is part of the $171.5 million PennDOT will receive and distribute for electric vehicle charging infrastructure over five years through the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.