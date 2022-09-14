Election Related Measures Advance In PA House Committee

HARRISBURG – The PA House State Government Committee approved three election-related bills. House Bill 34 establishes guidelines for the transportation of ballots to ensure they are not misplaced, tampered with, and over/under counted or delayed in shipping. It would require ballots be transported in sealed containers with numbered plastic tags and a Bill of Lading with each shipment. House Bill 143 requires the Health Department and Department of State to work together to streamline the process of removing deceased voters from the rolls by mandating a monthly report of the names of deceased individuals to be removed from the voter database. House Bill 2484 would extend the requirements for filing a statement of financial interests to all candidates, including write-in candidates who advanced in primary elections or who appear on the ballot in a General Election. All three bills now go to the full House for consideration.