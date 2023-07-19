Elderly Woman Charged After Firing Shots Into Residence

LANCASTER COUNTY – An 83-year-old Lancaster County woman is facing charges after firing shots into an occupied residence. On June 24 around 5:30 p.m., police responded to a shots fired call in the 1500 block of Willoughby Circle in Penn Township. Throughout the course of the investigation, it was determined that Truda Cunningham had fired the two rounds. Charges of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and recklessly endangering another person were filed. Cunningham also completed mandatory processing at Northern Lancaster County Regional Police headquarters.