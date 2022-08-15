Elderly Person Injured After Cumberland County Assault

CUMBERLAND COUNTY – Police in Cumberland County are seeking the public’s help after an elderly person suffered an assault. On Sunday, August 14 at about 8:46 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Nittany Drive in Mechanicsburg for an assault that had just occurred. An investigation determined that an elderly victim was walking in the area of Spring Run Park when she was struck in the head by a rock or similar object, causing injury to the victim. The suspects were described as a group of juveniles that ran from the Park eastbound on Spring Run Drive. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Upper Allen Township Police at 717-238-9676. An anonymous tip line is also available by calling or texting 717-850-8273. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online by visiting: upperallenpolice.com.