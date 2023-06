Elderly Man Perishes In York County Fire

GLEN ROCK – An 88-year-old York County man lost his life in an early morning fire yesterday. The York County Coroner’s office identified the victim as Raymond Leber of Springfield Township. Units responded to a house fire in the 700 block of Glen Rock Road. A State Police Fire Marshal is investigating a cause of the blaze. The cause and manner of death will be released pending toxicology tests.