Efforts Underway To Save Lancaster County Christian Ministry

MOUNTVILLE – A Lancaster County ministry, Faith Friendship Ministries in Mountville is trying to preserve the housing and care of their over 60 residents and the staff who care for them. Their mission is driven by a profound love for the Lord Jesus Christ, a commitment to addressing community needs, and a passion for providing care regardless of a person’s ability to pay. They care for individuals requiring 24/7 support living with mental illness, intellectual and developmental disabilities, traumatic brain injuries, and other complex needs. Most of their residents are very low-income. They need to raise $2.2 million in 30 days to remain functioning for their residents. The COVID pandemic, financial consequences of a sexual abuse case, shifting grant priorities, and a recent denial of an expected federal IRS refund have all contributed to bringing the ministry to this possible moment of closure. They have a “2 Million People Campaign” underway. If 2 million people would donate $1, they would be able to remain open and not have to close their doors to their residents, who would then need to find another place to live and get care. You can help them remain open by making a donation to Faith Friendship Ministries. Click the banner below to make a much needed financial donation. You can also send a check to Faith Friendship Ministries and mail it to 128 W Main Street, P.O. Box 567, Mountville, PA 17554.