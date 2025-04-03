Effort Would Provide Deterrent Fencing To Protect Crop Damage

HARRISBURG – A bill which would create a cost-share program to help farmers and foresters erect deterrent fencing to reduce crop and sapling damage from deer, bear, turkeys, and other wildlife is being introduced by Rep. Perry Stambaugh of Perry & Juniata Counties. Stambaugh envisions a 50/50 cost-share fencing program, with the state’s half coming from the nearly $500 million PA Game Fund. He feels farmers and foresters for decades have subsidized the Game Commission because wildlife, primarily deer, feed on their crops, and deer numbers drive hunting license sales for the agency. House Bill 1007 recognizes that PA ranks as one of the nation’s top states for crop damage directly tied to wildlife. Deer consumes 2,000 pounds of plant matter annually. With many counties reporting more than 200 deer per square mile, this adds up to 10 million pounds of corn alone lost each year per county. Farmers estimated the economic value of damage caused by wildlife to corn, silage, alfalfa, soybeans, oats, and wheat, at greater than $70 million. The bill would expire after the 2035-36 budget year, could be extended if landowner demand remains strong. The bill would set a $4 million first-year appropriation for the fencing program, then $2 million annually over the remaining years. The bill is before the House Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee.