Effort To Stop PA Lawmaker COLA’s Halted

HARRISBURG – One state lawmaker does not think elected officials in PA should receive automatic pay raises, but was silenced recently in an attempt to do something about it. Rep. Dallas Kephart of Clearfield & Cambria Counties said for years, legislators, judges, and executive officials have enjoyed an automatic cost-of-living adjustment. During session on Monday, Nov. 13, he tried to end the practice by amending a piece of legislation and holding legislators accountable to the people back home by requiring them to vote on their salary increases. When Kephart’s amendment was called up for consideration, House Speaker, Rep. Joanna McClinton prevented the vote from happening. Kephart said his proposal is not popular with some in Harrisburg, but holding politicians accountable is the right thing to do. He added that the people we represent aren’t getting automatic raises and must deal with increased expenses caused by inflation.