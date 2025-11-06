Effort Keeps PA LIHEAP Recipients From Having Heat/Electric Turned Off

HARRISBURG – The Shapiro Administration, in coordination with the PA Public Utility Commission, has secured commitments from utility companies operating in PA that they will not turn off heat or electricity in November for LIHEAP-eligible Pennsylvanians impacted by the federal government shutdown. The commitment will protect Pennsylvanians who receive home-heating assistance from the federal government and bridge the gap until the regular moratorium on utility shutoffs begins in December. The start of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program or LIHEAP has been delayed due to the federal shutdown. Last week, the governor signed a declaration of disaster emergency to give the Commonwealth additional tools to respond to the federal shutdown.