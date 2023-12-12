Educational Choice Legislation For PA Students Proposed

HARRISBURG -York County Rep. Joe D’Orsie was joined by other lawmakers and advocates to formally unveil House Bill 1904 to give students and their parents greater educational choice by creating the Student Freedom Account Program. D’Orsie says hundreds of thousands of students are trapped in schools that fail to meet their educational needs. The program would tie state education funding to students rather than systems by allowing the state education allocation to follow the student. The funds, which would be housed in individualized Student Freedom Accounts, would be used by students to attend the school of their choice. Numerous other states, including Ohio, West Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Arizona, have educational choice for their students.