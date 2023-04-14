Bill Protects Students Caught In School District Disputes

HARRISBURG – The PA House Education Committee approved a bill which would protect students who are caught in school district disputes. Under House Bill 663, in the event of a residency dispute between school districts, a school district would not be permitted to remove a child from school until the dispute has been fully resolved and it has been determined which school district should correctly enroll the child. Bill sponsor, Lehigh County Rep. Jeanne McNeill said she introduced the measure because of an occurrence in her district involving a student with a disability who, for more than 30 days, had been without the supportive educational instruction and caring support they so importantly needed. She added when a residency dispute arises between a child’s parents or caregivers and the school district, the child should not be punished while the two sides resolve the issue. House Bill 663 now heads to the full House for consideration.