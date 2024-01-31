Economic Development Plan Proposed For PA

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Josh Shapiro wants to devote millions of dollars to creating a 10-year economic development plan. His plan would include developing commercial and industrial sites, revitalizing an aging workforce, and better competing with neighboring states to entice big businesses to choose PA. The announcement comes as neighboring states are pouring incentives into luring multi-billion dollar microchip, electric vehicle, and battery factories. Shapiro has been eyeing such a strategy since last year, when he told legislators during his inaugural budget address that he was “sick and tired of losing to other states.” Shapiro’s administration will focus its funding in five industries: agriculture, energy, life sciences, manufacturing, and robotics and technology.