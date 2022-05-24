Ecker Bill Helps PA Junior Firefighters

HARRISBURG – Facing a massive shortage of volunteer firefighters, the PA House Labor and Industry Committee unanimously approved a bill to prepare junior firefighters for becoming full firefighters. Bill sponsor, Rep. Torren Ecker of Adams & Cumberland Counties, who was a former junior firefighter, says his House Bill 2268 would allow a 17-year-old junior firefighter to complete the Interior Firefighting Module with Live Burns training program in the Fire Training System. Currently, only people age 18 and over are allowed to enroll in the training program. In order to take the additional training at 17, junior firefighters would need to have the permission of their parents and fire chief. If the bill becomes law, a junior firefighter turning 18-years-old would immediately be able to serve their communities as a full-fledged firefighter. The bill now goes to the full House.