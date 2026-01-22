“Eat Real Food Tour” Comes To PA Capitol

HARRISBURG – Following the launch of the new Dietary Guidelines and a national reset of U.S. nutrition policy, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy, Jr. visited Harrisburg to kick off the “Eat Real Food Tour” with a rally at the state Capitol with elected state officials. Kennedy says America has gotten sick from not eating real food. Nearly 90% of health care spending goes toward treating chronic disease, much of it linked to diet and lifestyle. Kennedy joined with over a dozen PA lawmakers to highlight the Trump Administration’s public health accomplishments, including unveiling a new food pyramid, cutting waste, fraud, and abuse in Medicaid, and securing Most Favored Nation agreements that lower prescription drug costs for Americans. Kennedy paid tribute to local farmers who grow and provide real food to citizens. He added that HHS is implementing President Trump’s $50 billion Rural Health Transformation Fund – the largest federal investment in rural health in American history.