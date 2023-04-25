East Lampeter Township Drug Dealer Arrested With Over 250K In Drugs, 100K In Cash

LANCASTER – The Lancaster County Drug Task Force, with the assistance of an East Hempfield Township Police Department K9 Officer and East Lampeter Township Police Department, arrested a man in possession of powder and crack cocaine, marijuana, one rifle, two handguns and over $100,000 in U.S. currency. Rashad Mateen, 34, of the 200 block of Greenland Drive, was arrested after the Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on April 13 following an investigation that began in February. Mateen is initially charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police seized 155 grams of powder cocaine, 56.5 grams of crack cocaine, 71 pounds of marijuana, an AR-15 rifle, two handguns, $104,690.00 in U.S. currency and various drug paraphernalia items. The cumulative street value of the seized drugs totals approximately $269,150.00. The task force made several controlled purchases of crack cocaine from Mateen using a confidential informant or undercover officer through February, March and April. Mateen is being held on $1 million bond.