Earthquake Hits East Coast

HARRISBURG (AP) – The U.S. Geological Survey says an earthquake shook the East Coast this morning. Folks in our area reported feeling the shaking. The agency reported a quake at 10:23 a.m. with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8, centered near Lebanon, New Jersey, about 50 miles north of Philadelphia. Data indicates that the quake might have been felt by more than 42 million people. Gov. Josh Shapiro said state officials were monitoring the situation. The shaking stirred memories of the Aug. 23, 2011, earthquake that jolted tens of millions of people from Georgia to Canada. Registering magnitude 5.8, it was the strongest quake to hit the East Coast since World War II.