Eagles/Chiefs Head To Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – The Philadelphia Eagles soared into the Super Bowl, forcing both of the 49ers quarterbacks out of the game with injuries and beating San Francisco 31-7 in the NFC championship game. The Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona after the Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC championship game.