During Summer Heat, PennDOT Prepares For Winter

HARRISBURG – While we are still feeling the summer heat, PennDOT is preparing for colder temperatures by gearing up for its winter maintenance program. Positions will be available for CDL equipment operators, dispatchers, mechanics, welders, trades, custodians, and stock clerks. The pay range is between $15.49 – $22.70 an hour. The winter maintenance program runs from September through April. Anyone wishing to apply should visit employment.pa.gov and go to the PennDOT Winter Maintenance Program posting under the “Open Jobs” section of the website.