DUI School Van Driver Caught In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – A school van driver is facing charges after she was seen driving erratically in Lancaster County. Multiple calls were received from motorists about the van, which was being operated well under the 65 mph speed limit and weaving within the lanes of travel. Police intercepted the school van on Route 283 east and pulled it over near the State Road exit. The van driver, 40-year-old Heather Shumberger of Harrisburg, at one point began to doze off while officers interacted with her. Shumberger was administered field sobriety tests, which she was unable to satisfactorily perform. She was suspected of being under the influence of medications. She was transported to a hospital for blood testing. There were 4 students in the van, who were being transported from the Harrisburg area to an educational facility in the Mount Joy area. Arrangements were made with Krise Transportation for another driver drive the students to their destination. Shumberger was charged with DUI, endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, and careless driving. She was arraigned and bail was set at $50,000.