Dry Conditions Cause Wildfire Alert For Region

HARRISBURG – Our region is again under an elevated risk of wildfires. A combination of low relative humidity, dry dead leaf litter, and wind gusts at times will create an elevated risk of wildfire spread across the southern half of central PA through the afternoon hours. More specifically, this includes areas south of Interstate 80. Minimum relative humidity values will drop into the 15 to 25% range, and may locally drop as low as 10% this afternoon. Residents should exercise caution if handling any potential ignition sources, such as machinery, cigarettes, or matches. If dry grasses and tree litter begin to burn, the fire will have the potential to spread rapidly.