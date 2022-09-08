Drug Task Force Nabs Lancaster County Man

LANCASTER – A Lancaster County man has been charged with dealing fentanyl and marijuana as a result of a search and seizure by the Lancaster County Drug Task Force. 36-year-old Chauncey Martin-Perry of Manheim Township was arrested September 1 after the Drug Task Force received information he was in possession of illegal narcotics at two storage units and his residence. Search warrants conducted at those locations resulted in confiscations of 3,472 fentanyl pills, seven pounds of marijuana, 1,128 grams of THC products, two handguns, an AR-15 rifle, and about $55,000 in cash. Martin-Perry was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Miles Bixler and held on $100,000 bail.