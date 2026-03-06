Drug Task Force Makes Lancaster County Arrest

LANCASTER COUNTY – The Lancaster County Drug Task Force arrested a Mountville man for allegedly selling crack cocaine and oxycodone. 29-year-old Jaleel Corley was charged with possession of crack cocaine and oxycodone with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with a suspended license. Detectives began investigating Corley in late 2025, with multiple undercover officers or confidential informants purchasing crack cocaine. Authorities executed search and seizure warrants at Corley’s vehicle and residence in the 100 block of Fridy Street, recovering numerous narcotics, drug paraphernalia, and nearly $6,000 in cash. Corley was arrested without incident and admitted to police that the drugs were his. He is currently free on $50,000 bail.