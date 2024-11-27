Drug Task Force Arrests Accused Cocaine Dealer In Lancaster City

LANCASTER – The Lancaster County Drug Task Force (DTF) arrested a man accused of dealing cocaine in Lancaster city last month. Victor Casado was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Drug Task Force agents along with Homeland Security Investigators and the Pennsylvania State Police executed a search warrant at Casado’s residence in the 200 block of East Ross Street on Oct. 8, recovering narcotics and cash. Casado, 51, was arrested during the search. Also uncovered during the search was 17.5 grams of crack cocaine valued at $1,750, 49.5 grams of marijuana valued at $495 and $1,990 in cash. Drug paraphernalia including a digital gram scale, unused Ziplock-style bags and sandwich bags were also found. Casado told investigators he had been distributing marijuana for at least a year. DTF began investigating Casado in July 2024. Multiple undercover officers or confidential informants purchased cocaine from Casado using pre-recorded funds provided by DTF during the investigation.