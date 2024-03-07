Drought Watches/Warnings Lifted For All PA Counties

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Environmental Protection announced after a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force that drought watches and warnings will be lifted for the last remaining 8 counties. Adams, Cameron, Clinton, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Westmoreland, and York Counties have returned to normal status. DEP says the state has received adequate precipitation over the past 6 months to return many of the drought indicators to normal and reduce long-term precipitation deficits. In addition, Public Water Suppliers have begun to lift the restrictions they put in place last summer and fall as they see their sources of supply recover.