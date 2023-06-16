Drought Watch Issued For PA

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Environmental Protection declared a statewide drought watch. While not required, residents and businesses are encouraged to voluntarily conserve water by reducing their nonessential water use. DEP Acting Secretary Rich Negrin said although this week has brought some welcome rain to much of the state, it’s not enough to make up for the lack of rainfall. He says as a result, we’re seeing lowered stream flows, dropping groundwater levels, and persistent precipitation deficits. Residents and businesses are encouraged to reduce their nonessential water use by 5–10%. Tips to save water include:running the dishwasher and washing machine less often and only with full loads; checking for and repairing household leaks; skipping car washing, and taking shorter showers.