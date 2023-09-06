Drought Watch For 20 PA Counties

HARRISBURG – With the intense heat impacting the area, twenty counties are under a drought watch, according to the PA Department of Environmental Protection. In our region, the drought watch includes Adams, Berks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Perry, and York Counties. Residents in a drought watch are asked to reduce their individual water use by 5 to 10%, or a reduction of three to six gallons of water per day. Ways to conserve water include not washing vehicles; running the dishwasher and washing machine less often and with full loads; and checking and repairing any water leaks in your home.