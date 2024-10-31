Drivers Be Alert For Running Deer

HARRISBURG – The PA Game Commission says with deer becoming increasingly active and daylight saving time soon to put more vehicles on the road during the hours when deer move most, motorists need to slow down and stay alert. Deer become more active in autumn with the lead-up to their fall breeding season, referred to as the “rut.” Adult bucks travel in search of does and sometimes chase the does they encounter. Data indicates PA drivers face some of the highest risks of a vehicle collision with a deer. A recent report shows PA led the nation in animal-collision insurance claims in the fiscal year 2023-24. Drivers can reduce their chances of collisions with deer by staying alert and understanding deer behavior. Just paying close attention while driving on stretches marked with “Deer Crossing” signs can make a difference. Deer often travel in groups and walk single file. So if one deer crosses the road in front of a driver, it doesn’t mean the threat is over. Another could be right behind it.