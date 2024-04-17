Driver Sentenced In Lancaster Doctor’s Death

LANCASTER – A Lancaster man was sentenced up to six years in prison for striking and killing 66-year-old Dr. Steven Killough in the crosswalk between N. Prince and W. Chestnut Streets in Lancaster in 2021. 54-year-old Rodolfo Paradas entered an open guilty plea on charges of accidents involving death or personal injury, accidents involving death while not licensed, and three summaries charges. Paradas struck Killough while driving on a rainy afternoon around 5:45 p.m. Oct. 29. He helped the victim to the side of the road before leaving the scene without providing information to the police. Video footage showed the vehicle and police tracked down the driver. Paradas did not have a valid license to drive as it had been previously revoked. Killough died Nov. 12, 2021, due to a traumatic brain injury suffered in the collision. Paradas stated he got scared and left the scene because he didn’t have a valid license.