Drive Safely/Soberly Over Labor Day Holiday Weekend

HARRISBURG – PennDOT joined with the PA State Police and safety partners to urge Pennsylvanians to celebrate responsibly ahead of the Labor Day holiday. PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll says motorists can expect expanded enforcement efforts across the state. The goal is to reduce the number of impaired driving-related crashes, injuries, and deaths on roadways throughout the state. Over the Labor Day holiday weekend last year, there were 1,002 crashes statewide, resulting in 13 fatalities and 722 injuries. Of those crashes, 106 were alcohol related, resulting in four fatalities and 65 injuries; and 27 were drug-related, resulting in three fatalities and 22 injuries. Carroll said crashes involving impaired drivers are completely preventable. If your celebration includes alcohol or drugs, make a plan to get home safely without getting behind the wheel impaired. Buckle up, follow speed limits, keep the cell phone away from the driver, and avoid aggressive driving.