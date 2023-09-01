Drive Safely Over Labor Day Holiday Weekend

HARRISBURG – PennDOT gathered with safety partners to urge motorists to celebrate responsibly ahead of the Labor Day holiday. PennDOT Executive Deputy Secretary Cheryl Moon-Sirianni says crashes involving impaired drivers are entirely preventable. PennDOT data shows in 2022 there were 1,214 crashes resulting in 17 fatalities and 817 injuries statewide over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Of those, 114 crashes resulting in six fatalities and 90 injuries were alcohol-related and 27 crashes resulting in two fatalities and 20 injuries were drug-related. PA State Police and local authorities will be out on roadways during the holiday weekend to watch for impaired driving and other dangerous driving practices.

