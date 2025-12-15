Drive Carefully This Monday Morning

LANCASTER – Drive carefully this morning as very cold temperatures have frozen wet spots on area roadways from yesterday’s snow. You may encounter some slick conditions and black ice, particularly on secondary and back roads. Main roads are in pretty good shape, but you may find some slippery areas. Be alert on bridges and overpasses. Give yourself some extra travel time, slow down, and allow plenty of room between vehicles and you should make it to your destination. Many schools are opening on a delayed basis. WDAC’s Winter Watch comes your way on-air around 15 and 45 minutes past the hour or you can find a complete list of weather related announcements at wdac.com.