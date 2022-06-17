Downward For PA’s Unemployment Rate

HARRISBURG – The unemployment rate in the Keystone State was down two-tenths of a percentage point over the month of May to 4.6%. The U.S. unemployment rate was unchanged over the month remaining at 3.6%. PA’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – increased 30,000 over the month. The employment count rose 40,000 while resident unemployment declined by 10,000. PA’s total non-farm jobs were up 6,900 over the month to over 5.9 million in May. Jobs increased from April in nine of the 11 industry super-sectors with the largest volume gain in education & health services. From April 2020 through May 2022, PA has recovered about 85% of the jobs that were lost in the first two months of the pandemic period.