Downburst Winds Cause Lancaster County Damage

STATE COLLEGE – The National Weather Service office in State College, Lancaster County, Emergency Management Agency personnel, and Manheim Township Fire officials have confirmed widespread downburst wind damage across nearly a mile and a half swath over parts of Manheim Township, Lancaster County. Around 7:31 p.m.on Saturday, July 4, a segment within a line of severe thunderstorms began producing damaging straight line winds near or just west of State Route 501. The most concentrated damage occurred a little farther to the east along Kissel Hill Road, Long Farm Road, Apple Road, and Ruth Ridge Drive. At each of the locations, multiple trees, including many large and healthy hardwoods, were either uprooted or snapped. Some of the trees fell onto homes, causing damage to roofs or fences. A portion of a large tree also fell onto a vehicle, causing exterior roof damage and smashing its windshield. Wind damage seemed to subside to the east of Kissel Hill Road and also east of State Route 272 going to the east from Ruth Ridge Drive. The estimated peak winds were at 85 mph.