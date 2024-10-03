Double Voting Awareness Called By PA House Republicans

HARRISBURG – Members of the PA House Republican Caucus are calling attention to double voting. PA House Republican Leader, Lancaster County Rep. Bryan Cutler cited a case of double voting in our state where a PA man pleaded guilty not only to voting in multiple PA counties in the same election, but also voting in PA and FL. House Republicans are urging the Shapiro Administration to educate voters on the legal penalties associated with this felony crime. PA is over 30 days away from another major national election. They say counties have worked hard to create a safe, transparent, and reliable processes to ensure each voter gets a single voice. Now is the time for a professional, proactive, “Don’t Double Vote” campaign across PA.