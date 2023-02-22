Double Shooting At York County Inn

YORK COUNTY – Police in York County are investigating a shooting that occurred yesterday around 5:35 p.m. at the Days Inn at 334 Arsenal Road in Manchester Township. Arriving officers located a 41- year-old man with a gun shot wound lying in the courtyard of the hotel. A second victim, a 21-year-old man was located in a private vehicle leaving the area. Both victims are being treated at York Hospital. The 41 year old man has life threatening injuries. Police say the shooting suspect was described as a black male, wearing all black clothing, and a face mask. Police say this was a targeted incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Northern York County Regional Police at 717-467-8355 or you can email tips@nycprd.org.