Doorless Driving Bill Passes PA Senate

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate passed unanimously a bill allowing doorless driving for vehicles such as Jeeps and Broncos in PA. Senate Bill 298 adheres to logistical and safety standards important to residents and law enforcement, including requiring side view mirrors when doors are removed and upholding the seat belt protections in place for minors. Bill sponsor, Allegheny County Sen. Devlin Robinson said this legislation will align PA with the rest of the nation regarding doorless driving freedoms so all Pennsylvanians can participate in the enjoyments of doorless driving – especially while exploring the natural wonders of our state. The bill heads to the PA House for consideration.