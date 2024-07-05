Doorless Driving Bill Passes PA House

HARRISBURG – Legislation that would allow doorless driving for vehicles such as Jeeps and Broncos in PA was passed by state House lawmakers. Senate Bill 298 aligns PA with every other state in the nation when it comes to doorless driving. It not only allows for greater freedom and enjoyment for vehicle owners, but also ensures necessary safety standards. The measure adheres to logistical and safety standards important to residents and law enforcement, including requiring side view mirrors when doors are removed and upholding the seat belt protections in place for minors.