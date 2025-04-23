Don’t Breathe In Too Deeply According To Air Quality Report

LANCASTER – The American Lung Association released its 2025 “State of the Air” report, which found the Lancaster metro area has rejoined the worst 25 cities in the U.S list at 22nd most polluted in the nation and 2nd worst in the Mid-Atlantic for daily particle pollution. The area worsened from 57th to 45th worst in nation for year-round pollution and dropped from a B grade for ozone in last year’s report to a C grade. Nationally, the report found that 156 million people are living in areas that had unhealthy levels of air pollution. The report graded exposure to unhealthy levels of ground-level ozone pollution, also known as smog, and year-round and short-term spikes in particle pollution over a three-year period. The report looks at data from 2021-2023. The Harrisburg-York-Lebanon metro area worsened for ozone and daily particle pollution, dropping from B to D for ozone smog and from C to F for daily particle pollution. You can see the report by clicking on the banner below.