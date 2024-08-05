Donors Needed For Emergency Blood Shortage

LANCASTER – The American Red Cross has issued an emergency blood shortage as the nation faces dangerous levels of heat which impacted blood donations. In July, heat impacted blood drives in nearly every state the Red Cross collects blood – a contributing factor to further draw down of an already-low blood supply during the summer months. They are in need donors to give blood or platelets now to avoid any potential effect on lifesaving medical treatments. Accident victims, patients fighting cancer, those with chronic blood disorders, and others are relying on the kindness and generosity of volunteer blood and platelet donors. Volunteers can make an appointment to donate blood by going to redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS to schedule your donation.