Donations Needed To “Share The Blessing” With Area Needy

LANCASTER – Share The Blessing is dedicated to helping needy area individuals and families enjoy the Christmas season. They facilitate this through the collection of monetary donations that are used, in full, to provide hope and assistance to local families during a very blessed time of the year. Launched in 2004 as a community outreach project, Share the Blessing has grown from the sincere desire to provide relief for many individuals and families in crisis. Individuals and families helped by Share The Blessing undergo many forms of personal hardship such as illness and disease, job loss, and loss of the a main breadwinner in a family. You can make an online donation to Share The Blessing by clicking on the banner below or you can send a check to Share The Blessing, P.O. Box 186, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.